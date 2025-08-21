Wolves and Fulham have opened talks to sign an exciting winger, TEAMtalk understands, though they face competition from LaLiga for his signature.

The Premier League duo are both looking to bolster their squads further before the transfer window slams shut and are converging on the same target.

We understand that Wolves, Fulham and Sevilla have all opened talks to sign Dinamo Makhachkala winger Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad.

The four-time capped Iranian international is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in the Russian Premier League.

Hosseinnejad signed for Makhachkala last summer and notched four goals and six assists in 36 appearances in his first campaign with the club.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Sevilla have pushed the hardest of the winger’s suitors to date. The Spanish side are pushing more than Wolves and Fulham to understand the possibilities of a deal, but that could still change.

For now, discussions with Dinamo Makhachkala are still at an early stage. Nothing is advanced yet, and time may be tight to complete a transfer in the current window…

However, the growing number of clubs involved shows the rising profile of the talented player.

If a move does not happen this summer, the foundations are already in place to reopen talks in January or next summer. This means Hosseinnejad is set to remain a hot name in the market for the months ahead.

With around two weeks left before the transfer window closes, the race remains open.

Wolves and Fulham are monitoring the situation carefully, while Sevilla are the frontrunners. Other clubs could also enter the scene soon, making Hosseinnejad one of the most intriguing names to follow before the end of August.

WATCH: Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad in action