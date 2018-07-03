Wolves hint at Liverpool, Spurs link as key man signs new deal

Wolves have admitted they had to fend off interest in Ruben Neves after their star midfielder signed a new contract to commit to the club until 2023.

The Portugal midfielder, 21, was hugely influential in them securing promotion to the Premier League last season and has been given improved terms.

But after scoring a number of eye-catching goals and drawing comparisons with Steven Gerrard, the player was inevitably linked with a number of other clubs, with both Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly among his suitors.

And Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell admitted their had been interest in their midfield kingpin as he explained to the club’s website: “Ruben has been an absolutely outstanding addition to the squad since his arrival last summer and is thoroughly deserving of his new deal.

“It is no secret that there has been interest from other clubs, but Ruben is very mature for his age, incredibly level-headed, and loves being a part of the Wolves family.

“He and his young family have settled very well in the area and he was very keen to continue his journey with Wolves into the top flight and beyond.

“Ruben has taken everything in his stride since joining us, and I am positive he will continue his form into next season and have a huge impact on the Premier League.”

Neves arrived at Molineux from Porto last summer in a club-record £15.8million and scored six goals in 42 Championship games.