Wolves hope they have edge over Inter, Juventus in €15m striker hunt

Wolves have joined Inter Milan and Juventus in the race to sign a Portuguese striker, according to the latest reports.

SC Braga are apparently resigned to losing 19-year-old starlet Francisco Antonio Trincao to one of Europe’s top clubs this month.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is a big admirer of his countryman and, according to The Sun, he is hoping to get a deal over the line.

Serie A giants Juve and Inter provide tough competition for the Midlands club, but Trincao’s links to agent Jorge Mendes could give them an edge in negotiations, the report claims.

Trincao won the golden boot at the European U19 Championships last summer while playing for Portugal, and although he is yet to break into Braga’s first team, he has caught the eye of several suitors.

It is believed that a deal would cost somewhere in the region of £13.5million, roughly equal to €15million.

Meanwhile, The Sun are also claiming that Wolves are still hopeful of signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, with Santo ready to tempt Chelsea to cancel his loan at rivals Aston Villa early.

It is believed that Wolves are ready to offer the England international £120,000-a-week, and offer his parent club an £18m transfer fee.