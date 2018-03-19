Wolves hoping to beat Arsenal to audacious swoop for Milan hitman

Wolves are hoping to beat off competition from Arsenal in an audacious move for AC Milan striker Andre Silva should they seal a return to the Premier League.

The Portuguese star has struggled in Serie A since his £34million from Porto last summer, scoring his first league goal for the club just last week.

However, a report in the Daily Mirror claims that Wolves’ strong relationship with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes means that a move to Molineux could appeal for the 22-year-old.

Silva has also previously worked with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo during their time together at Porto and is said to be open to a move to England.

The report goes on to state that Wolves will face competition from Arsenal , Valencia and Monaco for the frontman who, despite his league troubles, has scored eight times in 14 Europa League games.

Silva’s hopes of finding the net on a regular basis have also not been helped by the emergence of youngster Patrick Cutrone at Milan.

The 20-year-old has become a regular starter for the club, scoring 14 times in all competitions, including six in Serie A as Gennaro Gattuso’s side push for Champions League qualification.