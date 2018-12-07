Wolves are closing in on a deal for Portimonense winger Shoya Nakajima, as the Portugese club’s president claims talks over a move to Molineux are well advanced.

The 24-year-old forward has been watched by Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City in recent months after an impressive spell in Portugal’s top-flight, scoring five goals for his club this season after grabbing 10 in the last campaign.

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to freshen up the squad in the new year, despite their 2-1 victory over Chelsea putting an end to their recent run of poor form.

Nakajima is understood to have a £35million buy out clause, but is set to depart for around half that fee after the Portuguese club admitted defeat in their bid to keep him.

Portimonense president Rodiney Sampaio confirmed in an interview with Radio Renascenca that the Japan international is ’80 percent at Wolves’.

“There has been a conversation, but it is not yet 100 percent finalised, but it is possible already in January,” Sampaio said.

“What is at issue is the payment of the entire termination clause or not, so it has not been finished. Nakajima is 80 per cent at Wolverhampton.

“It’s a great sporting loss for us. Nakajima is a great player, he has adapted very well to Portimonense.

“We’ll all regret his departure, the squad but also the fans. It turns out we had no chance of holding him.”

Nakajima has been capped six times by Japan and scored in their 4-0 friendly win over Kyrgyzstan last month.