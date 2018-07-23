Wolves in talks to land £6million World Cup midfield star

Championship winners Wolves are reportedly in talks to sign midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco for £6million.

The 31-year-old Portugal international, who has won 113 caps, is expected to sign a two-year contract at Molineux this week.

Moutinho has previously been a target for London giants Chelsea and Tottenham, but the player’s agent is Jorge Mendes and his links an adviser to Wolves appear to have got the player a switch to the midlands.

Wolves are also said to have asked about taking Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore as they look to cement their place in the Premier League for years to come.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has already had a busy summer, having so far signed up Benik Afobe, Willy Boly, Rui Patricio, Leo Bonatini, Pascal Juan Estrada, Diogo Jota, Ruben Vinagre and Paulo Alves.