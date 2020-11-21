Wolves boss initiates charm offensive amid star’s Liverpool transfer links

Nuno Espirito Santo has reiterated that a current Wolves star previously linked with a switch to Liverpool remains firmly in his plans.

Wolves have started the season in characteristically consistent fashion, though did fall to defeat in their last league outing versus Leicester.

Despite their steady points tally, one particular element of their side has thus far appeared weaker compared to last season.

Diogo Jota’s transfer to Liverpool broke up the deadly frontline he shared with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore.

The latter of that threesome has had to make do with cameo appearances from the bench this season. Daniel Podence and Pedro Netro have become the preferred pairing to flank Jimenez.

The speedy winger has three years remaining on his current deal. Though reports recently surfaced revealing talks over a new deal had hit complications.

Furthermore, The Athletic revealed the star was ‘p***** off’ at the situation.

Traore’s exit had been speculated over the summer, with the Reds often cited as a potential landing spot.

The head of the player’s agency recently revealed the requirements such a transfer would take.

Now, Nuno has moved to allay exit fears, and has insisted he remains a “huge” player for the club.

When asked if he still has hope a new deal can be reached with Traore, Nuno said (via the Birmingham Mail): “Of course.

“Adama is a huge player for us. The impact that he has on the games, what he gives to the team, what he’s done over these two seasons.

“We want all the players to be happy here.”

Rare start awaits on Monday?

Regarding his potential recall to the starting eleven for their clash with Southampton on Monday, Nuno added: “Adama was with Spain, he returned healthy.

“Now he’s preparing like all of us for Monday.”

