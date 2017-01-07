Wolves keen on move for Rotherham striker Ward

Molineux manager Paul Lambert still needs to offload around six players from his squad but is monitoring the 26-year-old.

Ward has scored nine goals in 26 games for the Millers, despite their struggles in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rotherham are bottom of the table having won just three of their 25 league games and are 12 points from the safety line.

Former Bolton trainee Ward joined the Millers from Huddersfield two years ago and has scored 16 goals in 77 games.

Wolves are light up front with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Ivan Cavaleiro leading the line this season as Nouha Dicko struggles to find form following a serious knee injury.

Joe Mason and Bright Enobakhare are also available but Mason has struggled with injury recently and Enobakhare is yet to score a senior league goal while Paul Gladon is not in Lambert’s plans.

Lambert inherited a bloated squad after he replaced Walter Zenga in November with Wolves, under new owners Fosun, having signed 13 new players in the summer.

Press Association Sport revealed the futures of Jed Wallace, Joao Teixeira, Gladon, Prince Oniangue and Richard Stearman were all in doubt while loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is expected to return to Manchester United.

Lambert told the Express & Star: “We have to be really clever in the next few windows.

“If we keep adding to the 30 players we’ve got…1) your finances will be out of control and 2) there’s too many people to train and be happy.

“There are lads that probably know we’ll try and make space. It’s important for them too, they need to play.”