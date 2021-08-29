Wolves boss Lage chastises Man Utd amid Greenwood refusal; Neves reveals referee conversation

Wolves boss Bruno Lage felt wronged by a Man Utd and Mason Greenwood refusal, while Ruben Neves revealed what was said between he and the referee following a controversial incident.

Wolves fell to their third successive 1-0 defeat in the league despite dominating much of the contest against Man Utd. Their wait for their first goal of the campaign went on despite Adama Traore bordering on the unplayable at times.

Romain Saiss saw a gilt-edged double chance saved by David de Gea, before Mason Greenwood fired through the body of Jose Sa late on to snatch all three points for the visitors.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lage said: “One more time a lot of chances, I think we have the best ones and then we suffer one goal and we lose, so it’s very hard. After these three games, the chances we created, we didn’t score one goal and we don’t have any points after these three good performances.

“I am disappointed with the result but confident in the way we are playing and for sure we will win. Sometimes you create a lot of chances and don’t score, other days you create half a chance and score and win the game.

“But the main point is to continue to work the way we are working, to continue to play the way we are playing. The most important here is what we did one more time 90 minutes against a strong opponent.”

PLAYER RATINGS: Varane, Sancho at opposite ends of spectrum, maligned Man Utd star endures nightmare in tough victory

On the challenge by Paul Pogba on Neves in the build-up to Greenwood’s winner, Lage complained: “Same situation, 30 minutes in the first half, we have a good transition for us, same place and Semedo put the ball out because Pogba told him to. The image is very clear.

“Then 80 minutes, Marcal said to the guy who scored the goal [Greenwood] to put the ball out and they shoot at goal. Ruben was down and they scored the goal.”

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine

“Everyone saw my leg” – Neves

Wolves midfielder Neves also spoke to the press, and insisted to Sky Sports that he was indeed fouled in the build-up to Greenwood’s goal.

“Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings and everything with referees about VAR, I don’t know why,” said the Portuguese international.

“They said before the season started they will look for contact – if the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul, I showed them my leg.

“I think maybe because last game it was a foul before the Southampton goal, maybe now they did the opposite. I showed my leg to the ref, I showed to the assistant ref, I cannot say anything more.

“After the game he said ‘you both go to the ball’ and I said ‘yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball’. It’s a foul, a clear foul.”

On a third straight 1-0 defeat: “We need to keep working. I’ve never been in a position like that – playing like we are playing and not scoring, but I am sure the goals will come if we keep doing what we are doing.

“I’m sure the results will come for us. In a normal way, if we are playing like this in 10 games, we will lose two and win the rest. I think as soon as the first goal goes in, it will change and we will start winning games.”