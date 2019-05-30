Wolves leading race to sign £15m midfielder set for quick Prem return

Wolves are set to offer Aaron Mooy an immediate return to the Premier League after the midfielder was relegated with Huddersfield.

Mooy was a central figure in the Terriers’ two-season stint in the top flight, but missed a portion of this season through injury. However, the former Manchester City man remains an inviting proposition for Premier League clubs, and the Birmingham Mail claim that a move to Wolves could be on.

Following a change in chairmen, Huddersfield are said to have lowered their asking price for Mooy by more than half, reducing his £40m price tag to just £15m – a fee which would still eclipse his own record for being the most expensive Australian footballer in history.

Along with Wolves, a quintet of Premier League clubs are also believed to be interested: namely Watford, West Ham, Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton, according to The World Game.

Mooy has just one year left on his contract, and due to his hefty wages, Huddersfield are expected to reluctantly move him on.

