Wolves line up wantaway Arsenal star and ‘world class’ Liverpool man to replace Saudi-bound starter

Wolves could replace Jose Sa with stars from Arsenal, Liverpool or Sunderland

Wolves could sell starting goalkeeper Jose Sa to the Saudi Pro League this summer and a report claims his replacement could come by way of Arsenal or Liverpool.

Sa, 31, was drafted in to replace Rui Patricio as the starting stopper at Molineux in 2021. The Portugal international has shone with Wolves and has made a mockery of the modest €8m fee paid to Olympiacos.

However, according to a fresh update from the Sun, Sa’s future could lay in Saudi Arabia.

Sa’s agent is Jorge Mendes and it’s claimed he could engineer a move to the middle east this summer. Mendes has close ties with the decision-makers in Saudi Arabian football.

Wolves would look to recoup a sizeable fee if cashing in and given Sa is contracted until 2027, they’re in a strong bargaining position. Indeed, Sa only signed his latest Wolves contract eight months ago in September of 2023.

In the event Sa does depart, the Sun list three players Wolves boss Gary O’Neil could sign as his replacement.

Firstly, Arsenal’s wantaway Aaron Ramsdale is named, with the 25-year-old seeking a move to a club where he’ll be a regular starter this summer.

Ramsdale has been usurped by David Raya whose loan spell from Brentford will be turned permanent to the tune of £27m at season’s end.

Ramsdale is entering the prime years of his career and given he has England ambitions to consider, will push to leave the Gunners, according to HITC.

The Daily Mail subsequently stated Arsenal feel the same way and will attempt to offload several fringe stars this summer. Other than Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah were all mentioned as players who can go.

Liverpool ace, Championship stand-out also considered

Elsewhere, Wolves are also showing interest in Liverpool No 2, Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international has proven he’s every bit a Premier League player this term when deputising for the often-injured Alisson Becker.

Kelleher, 25, will be allowed to leave if he decides the time is right to become a regular starter. Liverpool will not stand in his way if that decision is made, per the Daily Mail.

Kelleher’s displays have been to such a high standard this year that he was even branded ‘world class’ by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Jurgen Klopp was also forthcoming with lofty praise.

“We have the best goalkeeper in the world, and we have the best number two in the world,” declared Klopp earlier in 2023.

Van Dijk said: “I have always said [Kelleher] is world class and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see.

“He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

The final name the Sun claimed Wolves could turn to is Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson.

However, given Ramsdale and Kelleher are both proven in the Premier League, they would represent the safer options if they can be afforded.

What’s more, Patterson has also been linked with Liverpool in the event they need to replace Kelleher.

