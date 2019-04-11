Wolves lining up club-record bid for Marseille midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing to break their club transfer record again by submitting a £36m bid for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Mexican forward Raul Jiminez, who moved to Molineux on loan from Benfica last summer, became the club’s most expensive signing last week when he was signed permanently for £32m after an impressive season in the Midlands.

According to The Sun, however, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could break that record again this summer with a bid of £36m for Sanson, who could be eyed as a replacement for Ruben Nevez.

Nevez is another who has stood out for Wolves this term and his performances have attracted interest from Europe’s elite – including Liverpool – with the Reds’ assistant manager Pep Lijnders revealing the club’s interest.

The newspaper says that Wolves chiefs – who view Sanson as an ideal replacement in the holding midfield role – have made a verbal offer for the 24-year-old.

Wolves’ chances of snapping Sanson up could be boosted by reports from The Sun that Marseille could be forced into selling the midfielder due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

The newspaper adds, however, that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also tracking the player and could lure him to Germany with the prospect of Champions League football.

Sanson, who has scored four goals and assisted three others in 28 Ligue 1 appearances this season, played for Le Mans and Montpellier before joining Marseille in January 2017.

