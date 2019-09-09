Wolves, Monaco €25m midfield target still on the market in Milan

Wolves midfield target Franck Kessie is still on the market as things stand, according to the latest reports.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported towards the end of the summer that Kessie was one of three players the club were looking to sell prior to the closure of the window on September 2.

He did come close to an exit, with La Repubblica (via Calciomertcato.com) stating that Milan and Monaco had agreed a fee for the 22-year-old rumoured to be €25m plus bonuses.

Wolves were also strongly linked, however reports claimed that Kessie is asking for €4million-a-year to leave the Rossoneri, a huge increase on his current €2.2m salary.

Now, SempreMilan (via Calciomercato.com) have offered an update on the situation surrounding the midfielder, claiming that he has been ‘stimulated’ by the idea of having to fight for his place in the first team.

The report adds that despite offers coming in from China, Monaco and Wolves, a decision on the future of Kessie has been postponed until January or June.

With Rade Krunic, Fabio Borini, Giacomo Bonaventura, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Paqueta all fighting for spots in the side, the Ivorian will have to work hard for his spot – although the report adds that he is ‘not scared’.

Sempre adds that over the next five months the player is aiming to prove his worth to the club, and is even thinking about the reward of a new deal.

