Wolves, Monaco ready to make fresh January bid for £25m AC Milan star

Wolves and Monaco could reportedly both make fresh attempts to sign midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan in January.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed towards the end of the summer transfer window that the Ivory Coast star was one of three players the club were looking to sell prior to the close of the window.

La Repubblica (via Calciomertcato.com) actually stated that Milan and Ligue 1 side Monaco had agreed a fee for Kessie believed to be €25m plus bonuses.

Calciomercato.com offered an update earlier in the month hinting that Kessie is still considered sellable by the Milan hierarchy, but that the player is ‘stimulated’ by the idea of having to fight for his place in the first team at the San Siro.

Now an update from the same outlet says that the future of Kessie ‘remains in the balance’, with Monaco and Premier League side Wolves – who were also strongly linked in August – still sniffing around the player ahead of the winter window opening in January.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 22-year-old revealed his delight at reaching the milestone of 100 appearances for Milan on social media – although there may not be that many more appearances in the famous red and black, if the latest reports are to be believed.

