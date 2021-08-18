Wolves need Home Office approval to sign target in cut-price deal

Wolves will need approval from the Home Office if they are to land one of their transfer targets this summer, per a report.

The West Midlands outfit, now managed by Bruno Lage, were beaten by Leicester in their opening Premier League game. Renowned bagsman Jamie Vardy got off the mark by flicking home a Ricardo Pereira cross. Wolves were unable to reply.

They’ve bolstered their squad with the signings of Trincao, Jose Sa and Yerson Mosquera this summer, among others, but it appears Wolves chiefs aren’t finished.

They’ve been linked with a move for Olympiacos star Ruben Semedo, who has previously caught the attention of Liverpool.

It’s been suggested that the 27-year-old defender could be available for as little as £9m, despite having two years left on his current deal.

The Sun now claim that Wolves have entered advanced talks with Olympiacos over a move.

They’re interested in a season-long loan deal with the option to buy next summer.

Such a transfer would give Lage the chance to assess Semedo in the Premier League before parting with any significant sum for him.

However, Wolves will need confirmation from the Home Office before bringing the three-time Portugal international to England.

Semedo was given a five-year suspended prison term last year after being charged with attempted murder in Spain.

He’s always denied any involvement, although he did spend five months in a Spanish jail.

Semedo’s complicated situation doesn’t seem to have put Wolves off.

They are keen to sign him to bolster their defensive options. The player can also operate as a defensive midfielder if required.

Wolves prepare major bid for winger

Wolves are also in the market for a new winger and could turn to Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes.

He notched five goals and six assists in the Spanish top flight last season, despite Valencia finishing 13th in the table.

Wolves are reportedly preparing a bid worth €25m, although it may fall short of his current club’s valuation.

Guedes is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese has strong ties with the Premier League side and may need to work his magic to get a deal over the line before the transfer window shuts.

