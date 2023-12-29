Wolves open to second winter exit as Lembikisa could be moved to Championship high-flyers

Dexter Lembikisa is attracting a host of interest after an impressive loan spell with Rotherham United, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The full-back has impressed during his loan spell with the Millers – he’s missed just one game for them this season in the Championship, and scored in their first of just three wins.

His impressive spell down the bottom end of the Championship followed a couple of good years playing academy football for Wolves in Premier League 2.

They earned him his first cap for Jamaica, for whom Lembikisa has now played 10 times, including in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals.

READ MORE: New Rangers loan signing Fabio Silva takes veiled swipe at Celtic after picking ‘amazing’ Ibrox move

And after starting well properly in senior football – following a smattering of appearances for Wolves’ senior side – sources have informed TEAMtalk that his club are open to the prospect of recalling the 20-year-old and sending him higher up in the Championship.

West Brom, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Norwich are among those who have held talks over a prospective deal.

While he’d still be playing at the same level, Lembikisa could find himself at a much better side than he’s currently representing if he was to move to any of those clubs.

READ MORE: Norwich, Ipswich battling quartet of Football League rivals to sign 15-goal attacking midfield talent