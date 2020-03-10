Wolves plot stunning Real Madrid raid for former Man Utd, Liverpool target

Wolves have reportedly expressed an interest in making a shock move for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez in the summer transfer window.

Rodriguez is not happy at the Bernabeu since returning from his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, and the report adds that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to reduce the club’s asking price in order to facilitate an exit.

The 28-year-old has had his fair share of injury issues this season and has only made 13 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

As a result the attacking midfielder is worried that his lack of game time could affect his chances of playing for Colombia in this summer’s Copa America.

However, according to Spanish publication El Desmarque (via the Daily Express), Wolves have expressed an interest in trying to bring the former Manchester United and Liverpool target to England.

The report claims that Wolves have contacted Mendes about their interest in the playmaker, and to help his client find a new home Mendes is said to be trying to get Real to lower their £70million asking price.

Rodriguez, who moved to Real from Monaco for £71m in 2014, has a contract that runs until 2021 but Real are looking to raise funds by selling the player to improve Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Wolves are not alone in their interest for the player, however, with Atletico Madrid, Everton and Valencia also keen on a player who has scored 37 goals and added 42 assists in 124 appearances for Real Madrid.

But they are boosted by the fact that Mendes already has a good relationship with Wolves, as he helped finalise deals for goalkeeper Rui Patricio and midfielder Joao Moutinho to join the club in 2018.

