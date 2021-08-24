Wolves plotting swoop for 20-goal striker who impressed at the Euros

Wolves’ search for a new striker has led them to an in-form Championship man who played for Wales at Euro 2020, per a report.

The West Midlands side have been boosted by the recent return of Raul Jimenez, who suffered a fractured skull in November. The Mexico bagsman is now back to full fitness and played in Wolves’ first two games of the season.

They were beaten by Leicester City on the opening day and couldn’t respond to a Dele Alli penalty against Spurs on Sunday.

Young talent Fabio Silva tends to operate as Jimenez’s backup, although he needs time to reach his potential.

Wolves are now looking at signing a new striker who could be available for just £7million.

Football Insider write that the Premier League outfit are interested in Kieffer Moore of Cardiff City.

Sources have said that Wolves are prepared to submit an official offer before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Cardiff are hoping to sell in order to raise much-needed cash. Like most teams in the Championship, their finances have been badly hit by the pandemic.

They have set his price tag at £7m, which Wolves are open to matching. That fee would represent a decent profit for Moore, who was signed by Cardiff for £2m back in August 2020.

In his only full season at Cardiff, Moore bagged 20 goals in 42 Championship matches, helping the club to finish eighth.

He continued his impressive form with Wales at this summer’s European Championship.

The 29-year-old scored their first goal of the tournament in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

He played a full 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Turkey, too. The Dragons were ultimately knocked out by Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark in the round of 16.

It’s thought that Moore would adapt quickly to life in the top flight. He is a physical presence who can score goals with his head or feet, much like Jimenez.

Should Moore be signed, then he would provide backup for Jimenez in the event of another injury. However, he could push for a starting spot alongside his fellow striker if Lage is impressed by his performances.

Wolves thwart Tottenham plan

Wolves have rejected an opening proposal from Tottenham to sign winger Adama Traore, according to reports.

The pacy Spaniard looked in good nick against Spurs, breezing past Japhet Tanganga on a number of occasions.

His performance has resulted in rumours of a Nuno Espirito Santo reunion, although it looks like he won’t be going anywhere.

The Times claim that Wolves have snubbed an opening bid which included an initial loan worth £5m.

