Wolves poised to seal £21m winger deal in next 48 hours

Wolves are set to complete the £21million signing of Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence in the next 48 hours.

Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make a major signing before Friday’s deadline with the capture of the former Portugal Under-21 international, after Wolves made a breakthrough in negotiations with the Greek outfit.

Podence has been one of Wolves’ priority signings this month and the 24-year-old is expected to fly into England for a medical on Wednesday, according to The Guardian.

Greek Superleague leaders Olympiakos value Podence at around €25million and Wolves have been locked in talks for the past fortnight over a deal.

The arrival of Podence will give Wolves more attacking options as they head into a busy run of fixtures after the winter break, with Nuno’s men still battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League as well looking to progress further in the Europa League.

It is understood that Podence’s agent Jorge Mendes has played a major part in the deal, having already sealed several transfers to Molineux over the last few years.

Meanwhile, Wolves are reported to have placed a sky-high transfer fee on the head of Adama Traore amid claims Liverpool had joined the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in keeping tabs on the “unplayable” Spanish winger.

Traore has taken his game to another level this season scoring five times and weighing in with seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Such form has seen him linked with the world’s biggest sides, with the player finally fulfilling his early potential after for so long showing glimpses of his form but rarely producing it week-in, week-out at the highest level. Read more…