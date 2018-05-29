Wolves ready to launch £27m bid for unsettled AC Milan forward

Newly promoted Wolves are reportedly ready to launch a bid to land unsettled AC Milan attacker Andre Silva this summer.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Premier League new boys have a received a boost to their hopes of signing the 22-year-old, as boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to build a squad capable of remaining in England’s top flight.

Reports in Italy are claiming that Milan are prepared to let the Portugal international leave for a fee in the region of £27million.

Silva is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who has a strong working relationship with Wolves’ Chinese owners and is said to be looking to get a deal done.

Former Porto frontman Silva only joined Milan last summer but scored just two Serie A goals in 24 appearances as the Italian giants missed out on Champions League qualification.

But despite his struggles in Italy, Silva showed plenty of promise at Porto and has scored an impressive 12 goals in 21 caps for Portugal.