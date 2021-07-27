Wolves have reportedly fielded significant interest from Tottenham for skipper Conor Coady this summer, but have sent a firm response to their Premier League rivals.

The England centre-back has been touted for a reunion with Nuno in north London ever since the Portuguese replaced Jose Mourinho as the club’s new permanent boss. Indeed, central defence has been identified by new sporting director Fabio Paratici as a major position in need of upgrading.

Atalanta star Cristian Romero and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde are both firmly on Tottenham’s radar. However, Coady also remains an option after his game was taken to another level under Nuno at Molineux.

But, according to reports, Spurs have been told that Coady is not available at any price.

Indeed, the report on 90min states that Wolves’ hierarchy regard the 28-year-old as ‘untouchable’.

For his part, Coady is also said to be happy at Molineux and has no intention of leaving this summer.

Great to have the skipper out in Marbella

The former Liverpool defender is back in pre-season training with the club in Marbella ahead of the new season.

Despite being part of England’s run to the final of Euro 2020, he failed to make an appearance in the competition.

First-team duo set for Wolves exit

Meanwhile, two players who could on their way out of Wolves have been revealed as Adama Traore and Ruben Neves.

The report adds that the duo are surplus to requirements under new boss Bruno Lage.

Liverpool have been strongly tipped to try and land both at different stages, while Man Utd are also keen on Neves.

Traore has been plagued by inconsistency throughout his time at Molineux. Unstoppable on his day, the Spain star often flatters to deceive and it looks like Wolves want to cash in.

As for Neves, the Portugal star was not always first choice last season. However, he did still score five goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

At just 24 years of age, the former Porto man could fetch a tidy sum – if Liverpool and United both battle for his signature.

