Wolves have signed teenage midfielder Enzo Loiodice on loan from Dijon for the rest of the season with the deal including an option for the old gold to make the move permanent.

The 19-year-old France Under-20 international, who has made 24 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 club, will go straight into the Under-23s squad at Molineux.

Loiodice told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here.

“Wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all football players growing up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I’m very proud to be here.

“I’ve watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like, and although I know coming here is going to be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can and then we will see what happens.”

The arrival of Loiodice could soon be followed by another new signing with Wolves expected to complete the £21million signing of Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence in the next 48 hours.

The arrival of Podence will give Wolves more attacking options as they head into a busy run of fixtures after the winter break, with Nuno’s men still battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League as well looking to progress further in the Europa League.

It is understood that Podence’s agent Jorge Mendes has played a major part in the deal, having already sealed several transfers to Molineux over the last few years.

Meanwhile, Wolves are reported to have placed a sky-high transfer fee on the head of Adama Traore amid claims Liverpool had joined the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in keeping tabs on the “unplayable” Spanish winger.

Traore has taken his game to another level this season scoring five times and weighing in with seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Such form has seen him linked with the world’s biggest sides, with the player finally fulfilling his early potential after for so long showing glimpses of his form but rarely producing it week-in, week-out at the highest level. Read more…