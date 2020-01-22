Wolves star targeting La Liga return but Nuno says he’s going nowhere

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore says that one day he’d like to return to La Liga to play for one of Spain’s big two.

The 23-year-old, who has become a pivotal player for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team after refining his game this season, originally came up through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, but he hasn’t ruled out a move to their rivals Real Madrid.

Traore has played a big role as Wolves have come back from two goals behind to beat Manchester City and Southampton in recent weeks, performances that have earned him links to some of European football’s biggest clubs.

He’s now registered four goals and six assists in the Premier League this season and with a knack for dribbling, often looks one of Wolves most dangerous players going forward.

“A return to Barca? I don’t bear any grudges,” he told Spanish outlet El Larguero.

“But equally, if Real Madrid called me I would go there too. I was (at Barcelona) for 10 years, and I have very good memories.”

Having made a total of four appearances for his boyhood club Barcelona, he moved to Aston Villa as a teenager back in 2015, originally getting opportunities under Tim Sherwood.

A year later he moved to Middlesbrough, where his performances in the Championship saw Wolves see fit to spend a reported £18m fee on him.

Nuno was recently asked if Wolves would consider letting him go during the January transfer window, to which he offered an emphatic one-word response: “No.”