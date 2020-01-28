Wolves are reported to have placed a sky-high transfer fee on the head of Adama Traore amid claims Liverpool had joined the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in keeping tabs on the “unplayable” Spanish winger.

Traore has taken his game to another level this season scoring five times and weighing in with seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Such form has seen him linked with the world’s biggest sides, with the player finally fulfilling his early potential after for so long showing glimpses of his form but rarely producing it week-in, week-out at the highest level.

Discussing his aspirations to return to LaLiga at some point in the future, Traore said earlier this month: “A return to Barca? I don’t bear any grudges.

“But equally, if Real Madrid called me I would go there too. I was (at Barcelona) for 10 years, and I have very good memories.”

Traore last week gave Liverpool a torrid time with another stellar performance which earned him the man of the match award and almost saw the champions-elect give up on their unbeaten record so far this season and after the game, the former Barcelona youngster earned high acclaim from Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “He is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

Since then it’s been suggested Liverpool could make a move to bring Traore to Anfield, and while our readers have urged the club not to be tempted, SoccerLink claim that because of the interest from other clubs, Wolves have put a £75million price tag on his head.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are other Premier League clubs credited with an interest, while he’s on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar.

There is little pressure on Wolves to sell unless they get his asking price with the 24-year-old contracted to the club until the summer of 2023.

The news will likely be welcomed by Wolves boss Nuno who has moulded Traore in a genuine world-class winger.

Speaking after his Man of the Match display against Liverpool, Nuno said of the Spaniard: “He is unique. He has stuff that nobody else has. And talent. There is a lot of space to grow.”