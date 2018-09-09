Wolves will not sell star midfielder Ruben Neves in the January transfer window, according to reports on Sunday. in the Birmingham Mail.

Neves has been the subject of reported interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City, with the latter particularly keen on signing him after missing out on targets Jorginho and Fred this summer.

But the Birmingham Mail states that Wolves will refuse to sell their star player in January, especially with the club’s Premier League survival highly unlikely to have been confirmed at that stage.

It is also reported that the Molineux outfit will demand a fee of more than £60m for Neves, especially with owners Fosun having ambitions of Champions League football.

Their relationship with Jorge Mendes could also mean that Neves is advised to stay on at Molineux.