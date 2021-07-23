Wolves ramp up talks with familiar figure over signing of AC Milan star

Jorge Mendes could come to Wolves’ aid again, as the club are in talks with the agent to sign his client Rafael Leao, according to reports.

Mendes has been a key figure behind the scenes in Wolves’ rise in recent years. He has helped the club sign several of his clients, many of whom have become crucial players at Molineux. Even their last two coaches, Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage, are of the Gestifute stable.

With Lage now at the helm and preparing for his first season as Wolves boss, he will be hoping for some reinforcements to his squad. He has already been boosted by the addition of Jose Sa in goal, although he came as a replacement for the departed Rui Patricio. Young defender Yerson Mosquera has also joined.

Wolves are now looking to make additional signings not out of necessity, but to improve their squad. In that regard, Mendes could be beneficial again.

Another of his clients, Leao, has been heavily linked with the club over the past few days. AC Milan may decide to sell the Portuguese forward this summer, which could lead to an opportunity for Wolves.

Signing a new attacker would be beneficial for Wolves this summer. Raul Jimenez is ready to return after his lengthy absence with a skull injury, but they do not yet know if he will be the same player. Their other solutions, such as record signing Fabio Silva, are yet to fully convince.

Leao could provide cover up front, while his versatility means he can also play out wide if necessary.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, talks are now advancing between Wolves and Mendes over the prospect of Leao joining them. Milan expect to sell either him or Jens-Petter Hauge this summer, and Leao may fetch them a higher price if Wolves make a bid.

That said, Milan would prefer to keep him and listen to offers from Hauge. But any potential suitors for the Norwegian are not yet clear, whereas Leao has a strong admirer.

In fact, Wolves may even make an offer for the 22-year-old in the coming days, potentially giving Milan something to think about.

Neves linked with exit

While one Portuguese figure may be responsible for helping Wolves make a signing this summer, another may have an impact on a potential exit.

According to Eurosport‘s Dean Jones, Manchester United are interested in taking Ruben Neves in a deal that Bruno Fernandes very much endorses.

Neves was a statement signing for Wolves in their Championship days and has been instrumental for them in the top-flight. But the former Porto captain could now make a move to Man Utd.

Jones said on the Football Terrace Podcast: “I’m told that the Neves pursuit is genuine. And while Arsenal are the most active in trying to get that over the line, United are still in the conversation.

“Bruno Fernandes is obviously very keen for Neves to join and the club are aware of that.”

