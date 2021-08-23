Wolves have reportedly snubbed Tottenham’s opening plan to sign winger Adama Traore before the summer transfer window deadline.

Reports on Monday revealed Spurs’ interest in bringing the powerful winger to north London. The links came barely 24 hours after the attacker produced a dazzling display in his side’s undeserved 1-0 loss to Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

The Portuguese is keen to be reunited with the man he coached at Molineux, as he looks to mold a new Tottenham team.

However, the Times claims that Wolves have snubbed an opening loan, with an option to buy for the player.

Spurs are looking to accelerate talks, with the summer window closing on August 31. Their offer is said to include a £5million loan fee, with a view to making the deal permanent for £40m.

Wolves reportedly want a guaranteed sale with an obligation to buy and not an ‘option’.

Traore is not the only winger of interest to Nuno, however, with former Tottenham academy star Noni Madueke also a target.

The PSV star has emerged on the club’s radar after an impressive 2020-21 campaign. He’s made an even better start to this season.

However, Spurs have been told they will have to fork out £40m if they want to bring Madueke home.

Neville wants Man Utd Kane move

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to get rid of four players they no longer need and to sign Harry Kane before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Red Devils have made two major signings already this summer in the form of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, Kane is still on the market after Manchester City have so far failed to match Tottenham’s £150million-plus valuation of the England skipper.

And with Kane still in limbo over his future in north London, Neville has called on the Old Trafford hierarchy to test Spurs’ resolve with a mega offer for the 28-year-old.

The former United defender believes his old club are still short in the Premier League title race without a leading striker.

He believes that getting rid of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata would pave the way for Kane’s arrival.

