Wolves to enlist Mendes help again as €20m Lazio duo targeted

Jorge Mendes could help Wolves complete a double deal for Lazio duo Bruno Jordao and Pedro Neto.

The pair both moved from Braga to Lazio at the same time in 2017, and their paths could be intertwined again, as Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato) claim that they can join Wolves in a combined €20m deal.

Midfielder Jordao and winger Neto had been closely linked with moves to Benfica, back in their Portuguese homeland, but the Rome-based paper says Lazio are now ready to negotiate with Wolves.

Jordao, 20, and Neto, 19, have made just seven Serie A appearances between them over the last two years.

Neto was reportedly turned down by Manchester United after a trial in 2016, but could finally make his move to England along with Jordao.

At Wolves, they would become the latest in a long list of Portuguese internationals plying their trade for the club, with fellow Mendes clients Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio among those already in Nuno Espirito Santo’s ranks.

