Wolves to make fresh January bid for €30m Serie A star

Premier League side Wolves are planning a fresh bid for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January, a report claims.

Kessie was heavily linked with a move to Molineux over the summer, with it even being claimed that Milan accepted a €30m bid, while a recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Nuno Espirito Santo is still interested in the Ivorian.

According to Calciomercato.com, there was solid interest from Wolves over the summer but there was too much distance financially, plus the will of the player was to remain at the San Siro.

However, SempreMilan reports that Wolves are dreaming of securing a reunion between Kessie and Patrick Cutrone and will try a new assault in January.

The report adds though that Kessie has no plans to leave Milan, but that he could be convinced by two things: the move must either be to a bigger club or one which will pay him a higher salary.