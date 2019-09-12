Wolves to rival Liverpool for keeper as they send scouts to watch star

Wolves will reportedly send a scout to watch Turkish goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan ahead of a potential January transfer window bid.

The 24-year-old stopper, had made an impressive start to the season with Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor, and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Indeed, the Reds are said to have already scouted the player, along with Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir, as they search for a long-term back up for Alisson.

Turkish news outlet Ajansspor (via Sport Witness) claims Wolves are monitoring the goalkeeper’s situation and also have an interest in Cakir as well.

Unlike Akkan, Cakir, 23, has already made a senior breakthrough with Turkey and started their match with Greece back in May.

The report adds that Wolves scout a variety of different leagues across Europe each week, with scouts responsible for filing reports into the club’s database.

Despite being well-stocked at goalkeeper, with Rui Patricio and John Ruddy already on their books, Wolves are still looking at bringing another one in – with Will Norris currently on loan at Ipswich, leave Danish youngster Dane Andreas Sondergaard as third choice.

