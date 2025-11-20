Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified Manchester City’s James Trafford as a prime January target to solve their growing goalkeeping crisis, yet sources close to the deal warn that Rob Edwards’ side are firmly in the chasing pack rather than the driving seat.

The 23-year-old England U21 international arrived at the Etihad for £19million only last summer amid huge fanfare, but the blockbuster signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG in a £50m deal has brutally shoved Trafford down the pecking order behind the Italian superstar. City are now open to a loan-with-obligation or permanent exit in January, provided their valuation – believed to start at £25-30m – is met.

Molineux sources confirm Wolves have made tentative enquiries, viewing Trafford’s commanding presence, sweeping ability and Premier League readiness as the perfect antidote to Jose Sa’s erratic form and Sam Johnstone’s persistent injury problems.

One club insider admitted: “We need a keeper who can grow with the team. Trafford fits the profile perfectly.”

Reality, however, is harsh. Newcastle United remain overwhelming favourites. Eddie Howe’s long-standing admiration for the Carlisle-born shot-stopper dates back to his Burnley days, and St James’ Park sources insist the Magpies have already agreed personal terms and are open to negotiating a £30m package that would smash their transfer record for a goalkeeper.

Crucially, Newcastle can offer European football and a clearer pathway to regular minutes than a Wolves side currently 20th and scrapping for survival.

Wolves have been bluntly told by intermediaries that Trafford’s camp favour the north-east project “by some distance”.

Even a loan move to Molineux is considered unlikely unless Newcastle’s deal collapses spectacularly.

James Trafford set to reject Wolves approach

As one source put it: “James wants guarantees of game time, but above all he wants to play for a club pushing upwards, not one looking over its shoulder.”

For Wolves, the search goes on – with the club looking at multiple targets – while the fight to stay in the division risks costing them the very talent they desperately need.

We revealed last week that Newcastle have reopened talks with Trafford’s camp after learning of his desperation to leave City in January.

Trafford does not want this to be a ‘wasted year’ that costs him a place in the England World Cup squad.

Newcastle came close to signing the keeper in the summer, only to narrowly miss out on a deal to City. Trafford thought a return to City would see him shine at the highest level, but it has proved a nightmare.

Newcastle exit goes up in smoke; double City exit link

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent Dean Jones expects a Newcastle star to remain on Tyneside and snub interest from Germany.

Interestingly, Trafford is not the only player who could depart City in the winter transfer window.

A journalist has ‘confirmed’ Wolves’ interest in one of his City team-mates.