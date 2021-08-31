Wolves endure mixed fortunes with one deal through, two collapse late

Wolves endured a turbulent deadline day after pushing a midfielder deal through before two late approaches failed to materialise, per multiple reports.

Bruno Lage’s side have yet to pick up a point in the new Premier League campaign. Despite a series of encouraging displays, they are also still in search of their first goal.

A busy deadline day was expected, and the club announced versatile midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has joined Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season. Prior to leaving, Gibbs-White extended his Molineux deal until 2024.

The 21-year-old, who has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and scored in Wanderers’ EFL Cup win at Nottingham Forest last week, becomes the third new signing made by new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Gibbs-White has experience of the Championship after a loan spell last season at Swansea, as well as winning the title with Wolves in 2018.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to be in the door, all signed up and ready to get started. Coming here is a good opportunity to get game time and help the Blades get back to winning ways.

“I’ve watched the club, the style of play intrigued me and I’m here to get involved. I’m looking forward to playing for the new manager, his reputation and record speaks for itself at this level.”

Gibbs-White has made over 80 senior appearances for Wolves, 46 of which have been in the Premier League.

He joins Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane as new arrivals at Bramall Lane this summer.

Wolves had hoped Gibbs-White’s exit would be offset by two arrivals. However, Sky Sports reported both deals had failed to materialise.

Two late approaches fall flat

Wolves reportedly entered negotiations for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, as well as Marseille midfielder, Boubacar Kamara.

Moore, 29, would have joined new striker Hwang Hee-chan in providing much-needed back-up to Raul Jimenez. Moore has been a regular with the Welsh national side over the last three years and bagged 20 goals for the Bluebirds last season.

However, Sky claimed Cardiff were holding out for a £12m bid which Wolves were unwilling to match.

Additionally, they ended their efforts to sign holding midfielder Kamara from Marseille. The 21-year-old has been a regular in France’s Under-21 side over the past two seasons.

Marseille too were holding out for a fee of around £12m, and again, Wolves deemed that figure too high given he is in the final 12 months of his contract. Kamara was also a target for Newcastle, per the Athletic.

