Wolves, West Ham on alert as Milan lose patience with €38m star

AC Milan could reportedly be ready to sell winger Suso in January after becoming frustrated with his lack of form.

The San Siro faithful look to have lost patience with Suso, with the Spaniard booed when his name was read out during Sunday night’s 2-2 draw against Lecce – and after a bad performance the hashtag ‘#SusoOut’ has begun trending in Italy.

The frustration extends to the leadership too, and according to Calciomercato.it the idea of him being sold in January is becoming more realistic by the day.

As reported on SempreMilan, Suso’s farewell would help Milan fill their coffers and ‘help to raise funds for a more compatible replacement in Stefano Pioli’s system’.

There are several interested clubs too, including Fiorentina and Sevilla, while Premier League duo Wolves and West Ham have shown an interest in the past, along with Manchester City.

The 25-year-old currently has a €38million release clause as part of his deal, and any renewal does not appear to be close.