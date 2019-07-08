Motherwell have signed 21-year-old Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf from Wolves.

Seedorf becomes Motherwell’s eighth summer arrival after signing a two-year contract.

Seedorf did not make a first-team appearance for Wolves after joining from the Nike Academy in February 2017. He was previously in the Feyenoord youth set-up.

But the wide player gained first-team experience on loan at Bradford and Spanish second-tier side Jumilla last season.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson told his club’s website: “Sherwin has a lot of raw attributes that make for an exciting prospect.

“He’s very quick, he’s direct and likes to take players on in the final third.

“He has also shown a willingness and a maturity to get out on loan, play games and develop himself.

“He is at a good place to learn more, develop and make an impact on the first team.”

Motherwell described Seedorf as having “distant family ties” to former Real Madrid and Holland midfielder Clarence Seedorf.

