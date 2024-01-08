Women’s Transfer News: Arsenal close in on signing of new defender; Chelsea beat Real Madrid to Everton star

Nathalie Bjorn, Emily Fox and Ellie Roebuck could all be on the move

In Monday’s update of women’s transfer news, Arsenal and Chelsea are both close to signing new defenders, while questions are being raised about the future of a Manchester City star.

ARSENAL ON VERGE OF CONFIRMING FOX

Arsenal Women are on the verge of signing USWNT defender Emily Fox, who may even have already been in training with them.

Fox is about to become the answer to Arsenal’s search for a new right-back. According to the Evening Standard, Jonas Eidevall’s side are close to completing a deal they have been working on for weeks.

Talks have been ongoing between Arsenal and Fox since Christmas. Some fans recently spotted a picture on Getty Images of Arsenal training, in which Fox was thought to be seen in the background.

The photo has now been deleted, but Arsenal are moving ever closer to confirming the signing of the 25-year-old.

On Saturday, Arsenal confirmed the departure of their own defender, Noelle Maritz, to Aston Villa, which has paved the way for them to bring a new player into the department.

Fox has spent her entire club career in the USA so far, first for Racing Louisville and more recently for North Carolina Courage.

She was a member of the USWNT squad for the World Cup in 2023, starting all four of their matches.

CHELSEA CLOSE IN ON BJORN

After meeting the release clause of Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn, Chelsea have almost completed the transfer.

Sky Sports has confirmed that Chelsea activated Bjorn’s exit clause last week, which has left the decision of whether to move or not up to the player herself.

Bjorn has long been a target for Real Madrid, but Chelsea now hope to have convinced her to become one of Emma Hayes’ last recruits for the club.

Everton have had the Sweden international among their ranks since 2021 but are about to lose her to a higher-ranking WSL side.

Champions League involvement will also be on offer to Bjorn at Chelsea for the first time since her spell with Rosengard.

Sky has not provided any details of the precise value of Bjorn’s release clause.

COULD ROEBUCK LEAVE MAN CITY?

Ellie Roebuck’s future is coming into question after losing her place as Manchester City‘s starting goalkeeper.

A feature on Goal has included a look at Roebuck’s situation at club level, six months before her contract expires.

The website suggests Roebuck will ‘have plenty of suitors’ should she decide her time at Man City is up.

However, there is equally a chance that she could wait until she becomes a free agent to assess a wider range of options.

Great Britain’s failure to make it to the Olympic tournament has, it is claimed, arguably reduced the immediate need for Roebuck to move on for more regular gametime.

But it seems almost certain that one way or another, she will be representing a new club next season and is one to keep an eye on until then.

