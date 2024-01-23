Women’s Transfer News: Hayes in dreamland as Chelsea agree record striker deal and target outstanding German next

Chelsea are set for a busy end to their final transfer window with Emma Hayes as manager after aiming to complete deals for a striker and a utility player – all explained in Tuesday’s edition of Women’s Transfer News.

CHELSEA CHASE OBERDORF AFTER RAMIREZ

According to multiple sources, Chelsea are on the verge of breaking their club record transfer fee to sign Mayra Ramirez from Levante.

Ramirez, 24, is in line to become the replacement for Sam Kerr, who recently suffered a serious injury.

The transfer fee Chelsea will be paying is in excess of £250,000, according to Sky Sports News.

While Sky say the deal is close, Spanish journalist Sandra Riquelme claims the agreement has already been reached.

Since Ramirez can play as a centre-forward or out wide, she is seen as a long-term investment for Chelsea and not just a stop-gap until Kerr is back.

Everything seems to be progressing towards the Colombia international earning her first experience of the Women’s Super League.

And the reigning champions might not be finished there, since their interest in Wolfsburg star Lena Oberdorf has been disclosed by DAZN.

Chelsea are said to be monitoring the versatile Germany international’s situation. At the age of 22, she is considered a target for their long-term evolution.

A deal might even be possible in the late stages of the January window, but if not, Chelsea want to be at the front of the queue for Oberdorf by the summer – regardless of who replaces Hayes as head coach.

Oberdorf – who has plenty of Champions League experience – can play in central midfield, at centre-half or at left-back.

As Chelsea prepare to welcome Ramirez and aim for Oberdorf next, they have been clearing space in their existing squad.

For example, they are raising the funds for the Ramirez bid by selling Jessie Fleming to Portland Thorns in what is expected to become a NWSL record transfer, again in the region of £250k.

The Canada international, who has been with Chelsea since 2020, said her goodbyes to her teammates on Monday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

MANCHESTER CITY KEEP HASEGAWA

Yui Hasegawa has officially extended her contract with Manchester City, where she is now locked in until 2027.

The Japan international joined City from West Ham in 2022 and has since established herself as an important player there, earning a place in the PFA WSL Team of the Year last season.

Her original contract was only valid until 2025, but City have now prolonged her commitment.

“I am extremely happy. I couldn’t be happier,” she told her club’s official website.

“One of the biggest reasons I’ve extended is the football style. I love our style.

“I want to win the league, Champions League and cup, that’s why I decided to stay here.

“We’ve improved this year and we have built up a lot. I’m so excited because we have a chance to win the league and the cup.

“I really want to win the league. I want to play in the Champions League, and I want to win it with City.

“The people are nice, the football is good, I’m so happy to be here!”

Hasegawa earned a nomination for the Ballon d’Or Femenin in 2023, finishing 27th in the voting.

BIRMINGHAM BRINGING BACK HOLLOWAY

Women’s Championship promotion contenders Birmingham City are close to re-signing Rebecca Holloway.

That’s been revealed by Tom Garry, who expects the move to be finalised within the next 24 hours.

Holloway, now 28, is free to return to Birmingham after her contract at NWSL outfit Racing Louisville expired a couple of months ago.

She previously played 65 times for the club between 2019 and 2022, before they were relegated from the WSL.

The defender’s return to Birmingham should boost their promotion hopes in what is developing into a dramatic battle in the second tier.

Birmingham are currently fifth out of 12 teams in the Championship, but are just three points off league leaders Charlton Athletic, whom they have a game in hand over.