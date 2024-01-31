Marika Bergman Lundin, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Eleanor Dale are all changing clubs on WSL deadline day

It is transfer deadline day for clubs in the Women’s Super League, and signings are in the pipeline at Manchester City, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Everton.

While the January transfer window will remain open until February 1 for men’s clubs in the Premier League, the deadline is 24 hours earlier for WSL sides.

Ahead of the 11pm cut-off on Wednesday, there could be further activity after a month that has already seen, for example, Mayra Ramirez and Nathalie Bjorn join Chelsea, Amanda Nilden and Wang Shuang join Tottenham, and Emily Fox and Sarah Bouhaddi join Arsenal.

Here are some of the main outstanding deals to keep an eye on over the course of the evening.

MAN CITY MIDFIELD SIGNING AND LIVERPOOL CONSEQUENCE

Manchester City have put Laura Blindkilde Brown through a medical ahead of a £200,000 transfer from Aston Villa.

City succeeded with the six-figure bid for Blindkilde Brown, who at just 20 years of age has established herself as an important player for Villa in the WSL.

She has also been capped by England up to under-19 level and has ambitions to progress further within the setup, despite also being eligible to represent her mother’s country, Denmark.

The opportunity for her to move to City has arisen in the wake of Jill Roord suffering an ACL injury.

It was only back in the summer that City broke their transfer record to sign Roord from Wolfsburg for £300,000.

Now, on deadline day, her replacement Blindkilde Brown has completed a medical with City, who have also been in the process of wrapping up a deal for Peamount United’s Tara O’Hanlon – and potentially a forward as well, according to the Daily Mail.

Blindkilde Brown’s departure from Villa will have a knock-on effect, as her soon-to-be-former club will need a replacement.

On that front, BBC Sport has confirmed they want to bring in Miri Taylor on loan from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old, who is a former Chelsea and Arsenal youngster, joined Liverpool around this time last year from Angel City after spending her college career in the USA, but has only started one WSL match this season.

By spending the rest of the season elsewhere and filling the boots of a player who has featured in three quarters of Villa’s matches, Taylor should be able to develop quicker.

WEST HAM CLOSE IN ON UWCL MIDFIELDER

West Ham are hoping to make Marika Bergman Lundin their fourth signing of the January transfer window.

They have held advanced talks with BK Hacken about the midfielder ahead of her medical on deadline day, per sources such as BBC Sport and the Daily Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the past two seasons, including in the group stage this term.

West Ham have already brought in Shelina Zadorsky on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Kristie Mewis and Katrina Gorry on permanent deals from Gotham FC and Vittsjo this month.

Now, they are finalising a second signing from a Swedish club after Gorry, with Bergman Lundin due to leave her native country for the first time in her club career.

DALE DUE TO JOIN EVERTON

After the additions of Rikke Madsen from North Carolina Courage and Kathrine Kuhl on loan from Arsenal, Everton will top off their January window by bringing in Eleanor Dale.

The English attacker was most recently playing in the USA for Nebraska Huskers.

Everton booked her in for a medical on Wednesday, as confirmed in advance by BBC Sport and the Daily Telegraph.

Dale previously played in the Women’s Championship with Durham and is now getting her WSL opportunity.

Everton previously thought they would have to clear some space for Dale to join but now believe they can bring her in without having to sacrifice anyone else.