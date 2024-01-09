Women’s Transfer News: Tottenham signing ‘pretty much done’ with fee revealed after defender’s crucial push

Tottenham are preparing to welcome a Juventus defender with WSL experience, while Manchester United are being linked with a Barcelona attacker, and a Chelsea player’s loan spell has ended – all in TEAMtalk’s Tuesday roundup of women’s transfer news.

NILDEN NEARS TOTTENHAM TRANSFER

Tottenham are preparing to welcome Juventus defender Amanda Nilden to north London, according to Italian sources revealing the costs behind the operation.

Nilden has pushed to join Tottenham by asking Juventus to sell her, according to JuveNews24, and is now expected to land in London soon.

The 25-year-old, who is a central defender, previously played in the WSL (and before that, won promotion from the Women’s Championship) for Brighton.

She is now nearing the end of a two-and-a-half-year spell with Juventus after not being involved in their Supercoppa Italiana win over Roma at the weekend.

Per JuveNews24 reporter Mauro Munno, the deal for Nilden to join Tottenham is ‘pretty much done’.

The two clubs have closed in on an agreement in the region of €70,000 plus bonuses, which equates to just over £60,000.

Just a few days ago, Juventus were hoping for €90,000 (£77,400) plus bonuses, so Tottenham have managed to secure a better price.

They are currently midtable in the WSL with 15 points from 10 games.

OSHOALA OPTION FOR MAN UTD

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala is becoming an option for Manchester United, it has been claimed.

Man Utd have been hoping for attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, United View‘s Mina Ibrahim has explained.

While they were previously thinking of bringing in North Carolina Courage star Kerolin, an injury to the Brazilian has changed their plans.

According to Ibrahim, Oshoala ‘is now an option’ after being looked at by Man Utd since the summer.

The Nigeria international has earned more than 100 appearances for Barcelona over a five-year spell after previously playing less extensively for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

CHELSEA RECALL INJURED EVRARD

Brighton have confirmed they have sent Nicky Evrard back to Chelsea partway through her loan spell.

Evrard joined Brighton on loan in the summer and earned three appearances until she sustained an injury on international duty.

Because of that, Brighton have confirmed they have now sent her back to her parent club.

The Belgium international only joined Chelsea in the summer from OH Leuven in her native country.

She will have to wait a while longer for her debut, since she has required surgery on her hamstring injury and will be out for a significant timeframe, Chelsea have confirmed.