Woodburn commits long-term future to Liverpool

Liverpool have announced the news that promising youngster Ben Woodburn has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The 18-year-old signed the contract on Wednesday afternoon at Melwood, and it becomes the latest milestone in a whirlwind 12 months for the youngster, which has seen him make his Liverpool senior debut and also become the clubs youngest ever goal scorer.

Woodburn was made the Reds ‘Academy Player of the Year for 2016/17’, and also notched a goal for Wales in a World Cup qualifier earlier in October.

Upon signing the deal, he told Liverpoolfc.com: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

“This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible. When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract.

“It feels good. Now I just want to carry on and hopefully show the manager what I can do.”

Part of demonstrating what he’s capable of is improving his skill set by working hard at Melwood and enhancing his already considerable talents.

Woodburn added: “I think there is loads of room for improvement. I’ve just got to keep working and trying in training every day and hopefully I will improve.

“Defending and maybe getting a few more goals [are what I want to improve]. Just trying to come in with the first team and play like a first-team player.

“But I think I’ve grown as a player and matured physically and technically, and grown in confidence.

“For the rest of this season, my aim is just to carry on, try to play as many games for the U19s and first team. Hopefully I will get some more appearances for the first team and progress in the U19s Champions League.”