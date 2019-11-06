Kai Havertz looks to have triggered a scramble for his services after admitting he is “ready to move abroad at any time” – with Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly ‘confident’ his side are at the front of the queue.

Havertz, who became the youngest Bundesliga player to reach 50 appearances last year, has followed up his 20 goals last term with three strikes and three assists for Bayer Leverkusen this season

The 20-year-old also scored his first goal for Germany in a 2-2 friendly draw with Argentina earlier this month and his impressive run has seen him linked with both Liverpool and United.

However, United were reported earlier this season to be heading the race to sign him, with the Daily Mirror saying that signing him ahead of Europe’s leading clubs ‘would be a major coup’.

United ‘believe it’s worth the investment’ as he ‘completely fits their identi-kit in age, talent, potential – and the X-factor ingredient [they] are looking for from future signings’, the article claimed.

And now the Daily Star has a fresh angle on Wednesday claiming the Red Devils are ‘plotting an £80m raid on Bayer Leverkusen’ for Havertz, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making Havertz his No 1 target’, though it adds that Woodward will ‘wait until next summer to make his move’.

As per the report, the reason Woodward is so confident of landing Havertz is because he knows he can make Leverkusen an offer they will be ‘unable to turn down’.

Furthermore, Havertz has appeared to hand his suitors something of a transfer boost, with the German declaring that he’s ready to move abroad any time.

“I think I’ve picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen,” Havertz told Marca, when speaking about his future, adding: “I know the rhythm of these international matches and I’m confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany.”

In other Manchester United news, the club are reported to have agreed terms with a major January target.