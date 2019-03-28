Woodward reveals three reasons he had to give Man Utd job to Solskjaer

Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward has offered three reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the perfect permanent appointment for Manchester United.

United announced on Thursday that they have handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a three-year contract to make him their manager on a permanent basis.

The move has seemed inevitable for many weeks given the transformation United have made since Solskjaer arrived on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

Solksjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Norwegian – who scored 126 goals in 366 appearanes for United – was already a hero to fans as the man who scored the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final to complete the treble.

Woodward has shown his full support for Solskjaer, citing his results, experience and willingness to play young players as the reason behind his appointment.

“Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves,” he told the club’s official website.

“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club.

“This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.

“I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”