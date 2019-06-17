Woodward sends message to Pogba as Man Utd show their teeth
Manchester United are reported to be ‘distinctly unimpressed’ and ‘extremely perplexed’ by the actions of Paul Pogba after he expressed his desire to leave in an explosive interview.
Pogba dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.
The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.
Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with a move for Pogba, but United have made their stance very clear on the matter, with reports on Sunday evening claiming Ed Woodward has told the player he won’t be sold this summer and expects him to report back for pre-season training next month.
Now the Daily Mail has gone one step further by claiming Woodward has laid down the law to Pogba by seemingly reprimanding him over his comments and reminding him he will not leave unless United ‘receive an astronomical offer’. The same outlet adds that United are ‘perplexed’ at both the timing and the nature of Pogba’s comments, made during an official club trip.
A Mail source said: ‘It is safe to say that they are distinctly unimpressed with it, but as far as they’re concerned Pogba will be at the club next season.’
While they are insistent that Pogba will not be sold, the Frenchman has provided those at Old Trafford ‘with a major headache’, as Mike Keegan adds: ‘While adidas paid a world record fee to manufacture United’s jerseys, the fact that what was meant to be a hassle-free promotional tour for an official partner has somehow presented the club with a major headache has been noted by perplexed Old Trafford top brass.’
In the event that United are forced to sell the 26-year-old, they are expected to command a fee in the region of £130m (€145m) to even come to the negotiating table, the report states.
