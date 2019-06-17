Woodward sends message to Pogba as Man Utd show their teeth

Manchester United are reported to be ‘distinctly unimpressed’ and ‘extremely perplexed’ by the actions of Paul Pogba after he expressed his desire to leave in an explosive interview.

Pogba dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.