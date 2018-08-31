Woodward tells friends verdict on Mourinho’s Man Utd future

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reportedly informed his friends about Jose Mourinho’s future.

Mourinho is facing serious scrutiny at Old Trafford after losing two of his first three games to start the Premier League season, the most recent of which was a 3-0 home defeat to Spurs on Monday night.

There have been widespread reports that the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss is at loggerheads with the United board over a number of missed summer targets.

However, the latest report from The Guardian claims that Mourinho and Woodward’s relationship is ‘stronger than ever’ and that the manager’s future is not dependant on winning at Burnley on Sunday.

Mourinho even text Woodward with a message for his young children, stating: “Kisses to the twins”.

However, the report goes on to state that Woodward “has spoken with the Glazer siblings”, and claims they they are understood to be upset about the team’s performances.

United have a chance to bounce back from their recent struggles when they travel to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

