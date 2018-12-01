Ed Woodward is ready to back Jose Mourinho in the transfer market next month – after reportedly telling the Portuguese boss which player he wants Manchester United to move for.

The United boss endured a frustrating summer when he saw a number of top defensive targets fail to arrive, with efforts to bring in Diego Godin, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire all fail to materialise.

Mourinho has admitted he still hopes to bring in a new player – most likely a centre half – when the transfer window opens next month and has been linked with the likes of Alessio Romagnoli, Milan Skriniar and Kalidou Koulibaly.

But one player they have long retained an interest in – but one whom was previously seen as untouchable – is Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Woodward is willing to back a £75million Manchester United bid for the player during the January window.

The European champions are currently in the midst of their worst season in years and president Florentino Perez is said to be planning wholesale changes over the next two transfer window.

While the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio have been linked with moves to the Premier League, Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward hopes a world-record equaling offer for World Cup winner Varane could prove fruitful.

Varane is under contract with Real until 2022 and is seems unlikely – despite the uncertainty at Real – that they would sell the Frenchman.

However, the very fact Woodward is, apparently, willing to back Mourinho in the market for the right player will give supporters hope that the club could finally land the new world class central defender the club are crying out for.

Mourinho and Woodward have often clashed in the past over transfer targets, with United’s executive vice-chairman often turning his nose up at some inflated fees for players of a certain age.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!