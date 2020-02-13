Controversial former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has told Ed Woodward he would be making a mistake in believing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will spend Manchester United transfer war-chest wisely this summer.

United are expected to invest heavily in the transfer market this summer with the club reported to have allocated an enormous £280million to sign Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

Claims of an imminent summer splurge comes after United spent an initial £46.6m last month to bring in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, while Solskjaer last summer was allowed to invested over £150m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan said Solskjaer is not the right man to take United forward, and doesn’t think he deserves more money in the summer.

“Ed Woodward has come out this week and said they aren’t where they should be and that they’re going to be spending money (this summer),” Jordan said.

“But I really don’t think the manager is capable of managing whoever they put in there to get Man United back to the level they need to be.

“Would I give Solskjaer £150m or £200m to spend? No. I wouldn’t have given him the job in the first place- but then again I’m not in charge of Man United.”

Jordan, who earlier in the week had several choice words about the ‘myth’ that is Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, continued: “I think it was a poor decision; I think it was an unavoidable mistake giving him the job after what he achieved in just a few games.”

United return to action after a two-week break on Monday evening when they head to London to take on Chelsea.

Solskjaer has confirmed his latest signing Odion Ighalo will be part of the squad that travels down to London to take on Frank Lampard’s side, despite fears the player could be sidelined after Coronavirus fears prompted the club to keep the striker away from their training complex.

“Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” the Norwegian said. “We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

The Nigeria international’s new team-mates, meanwhile, clearly benefitted from their Spanish training camp and having some much-needed downtime.

“I think the boys enjoyed a break – they needed a break,” Solskjaer said. “But now they are back, focused and they have been working well.

“With the weather back home as well, this has been an even bigger plus for us. Being in Europe, because the travel isn’t too far, is also a good point because we don’t have too many days before we have to go back and get ready for Chelsea.”

Solskjaer added: “It is a long season. Overall, during every season, every team has injuries and we have been hit badly this year and we have felt the lack of numbers.

“But when everyone is back, the competition for every place is big and hopefully we will have two games every week.

“We want to go through in the Europa League, we want to go through in the FA Cup and of course the league is important, so we need players to rotate with.”

Meanwhile, United have been handed a significant boost in the hunt for Sancho despite Liverpool making their intentions clear.