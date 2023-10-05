World-class Man City signing stopped in its tracks by new contract, with Chelsea also sidelined

Manchester City and Chelsea appear set to miss out on the capture of Bayern star Alphonso Davies as he is poised to receive a new contract in Germany, according to a report.

After joining Bayern from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019, Davies has gone on to establish himself as first-team regular for the German giants, as well as one of the most exciting young full-backs in the world. So far, the left-back has made 163 appearances for Bayern, registering eight goals and 28 assists in that time.

However, numerous reports have tipped Davies to leave Bavaria in the near future. Indeed, he has repeatedly been linked with City ever since they allowed Joao Cancelo to depart on loan. The Portugal international spent the second half of last season at Bayern but is now playing for Barcelona.

But City are not alone in admiring Davies. On September 11, Real Madrid were backed to rival Pep Guardiola’s side for the 22-year-old.

90Min have now provided an update on the player’s situation. They state that Chelsea have joined the race for him.

City, Madrid and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on Davies in case he becomes available for transfer. Their interest has been heightened by the fact his Bayern contract expires in June 2025.

Although, Bayern are aware of the growing interest in their player and are ready to respond. 90Min claim the reigning Bundesliga champions are eager to tie Davies down to a new, long-term deal and will therefore begin contract talks soon.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel will hope this ends the transfer discussion once and for all. Of course, one of the three interested clubs could still land Davies even after he signs the prospective new contract, but they will have to pay a premium. As per transfermarkt, the wide man is currently worth £60.6million.

Alphonso Davies interested confirmed by agent

Davies’ agent, Nick Huoseh, recently confirmed that Madrid are monitoring Davies. He also revealed that several Premier League clubs are in the mix, too.

Unfortunately for City and Chelsea, Madrid may have the upper hand when it comes to convincing the Canadian on his next club.

That is because Davies has a good relationship with fellow defender David Alaba, who swapped Bayern for Madrid in summer 2021.

“He played with Alaba for three years,” Huoseh added. “They are friends, they talk all the time. The conversations they have together in private, Davies doesn’t share all the information with me about it, but I’m sure David would like to play with him again.

“They are friends, you know, they will talk a lot, but he is also friends with other players from other clubs, and he also knows players from other clubs in the Premier League and La Liga.”

City signing Davies depends on what Guardiola has planned for Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad. So far, Gvardiol has mainly played as a left-back to accommodate for the likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

But Gvardiol is widely regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in the world. As such, if Guardiola moves him into this position next term, then this would make space for Davies in the starting eleven.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, already has Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as left wing-backs in his squad. But Chilwell is out injured, meaning Cucurella will likely come into the team over the next few weeks.

Cucurella has struggled in his Chelsea career thus far though. If the Blues opt to cut their losses and get rid, then Davies would be a great option to replace him, as long as Todd Boehly is willing to pay the high price needed.

