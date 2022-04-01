World Cup draw: England to meet USA and Iran, and could end up with all-British battle
The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw has put England up against the USA as one of their three opponents in the group stage – and they could end up against Scotland or Wales too.
England, who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of the tournament and then the final of Euro 2020, went into the draw as one of the top seeds. They were the second name out of the hat, after hosts Qatar.
Gareth Southgate’s men will subsequently come up against USA and Iran, plus one more nation, in Group B.
England were last drawn against USA in 2010 and drew on that occasion. Their meeting with Iran will be the first of its kind.
Should Scotland or Wales make it to the tournament, depending on what happens with their qualification route involving Ukraine, they will be in the same group.
Defending champions France are in a group with Denmark, Tunisia and one of the inter-continental play-off winners.
Hosts Qatar will face Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador in Group A.
The World Cup will begin on November 21st with the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador. England’s first game will be against Iran on the same day.
The final will be on December 18th.
World Cup draw
Group A
Qatar
Netherlands
Senegal
Ecuador
Group B
England
USA
Iran
Play-off winner out of Scotland, Wales and Ukraine
Group C
Argentina
Mexico
Poland
Saudi Arabia
Group D
France
Denmark
Tunisia
Play-off winner out of Australia, Peru and UAE
Group E
Spain
Germany
Japan
Play-off winner out of Costa Rica and New Zealand
Group F
Belgium
Croatia
Morocco
Canada
Group G
Brazil
Switzerland
Serbia
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Uruguay
South Korea
Ghana
READ MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea stars left out, curious defence – Rio names England World Cup team