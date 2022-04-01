World Cup draw: England to meet USA and Iran, and could end up with all-British battle

The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw has put England up against the USA as one of their three opponents in the group stage – and they could end up against Scotland or Wales too.

England, who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of the tournament and then the final of Euro 2020, went into the draw as one of the top seeds. They were the second name out of the hat, after hosts Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s men will subsequently come up against USA and Iran, plus one more nation, in Group B.

England were last drawn against USA in 2010 and drew on that occasion. Their meeting with Iran will be the first of its kind.

Should Scotland or Wales make it to the tournament, depending on what happens with their qualification route involving Ukraine, they will be in the same group.

Defending champions France are in a group with Denmark, Tunisia and one of the inter-continental play-off winners.

Hosts Qatar will face Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador in Group A.

The World Cup will begin on November 21st with the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador. England’s first game will be against Iran on the same day.

The final will be on December 18th.

World Cup draw

Group A

Qatar

Netherlands

Senegal

Ecuador

Group B

England

USA

Iran

Play-off winner out of Scotland, Wales and Ukraine

Group C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Group D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

Play-off winner out of Australia, Peru and UAE

Group E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Play-off winner out of Costa Rica and New Zealand

Group F

Belgium

Croatia

Morocco

Canada

Group G

Brazil

Switzerland

Serbia

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Uruguay

South Korea

Ghana

READ MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea stars left out, curious defence – Rio names England World Cup team