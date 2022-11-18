Three different artists have stepped up to take on our Qatar World Cup challenge answering seven different questions, while also having a punt at the results in England’s group games – all in our TEAMtalk World Cup Predictions.

Apollo Junction, FLAWES and The Rills have all put their reputations at stake and must be applauded for doing so, even if none of them think the Three Lions will actually win. Two do have Gareth Southgate’s men in the final though, so yet more heartbreak to come then!

England group results:

Apollo Junction: England v Iran 1-0, England v USA 0-0, England v Wales 0-0

FLAWES: England v Iran 2-0, England v USA 1-0, England v Wales 4-1

The Rills: England v Iran 3-0, England v USA 2-1, England v Wales 1-1

Questions:

TEAMtalk: Who will win the World Cup?

Apollo Junction: Brazil

FLAWES: Brazil

The Rills: Argentina

TEAMtalk: How far will England get?

Apollo Junction: Final

FLAWES: Semi-finals

The Rills: Final

TEAMtalk: Who will win the Golden Boot?

Apollo Junction: Karim Benzema

FLAWES: Gabriel Jesus

The Rills: Harry Kane

TEAMtalk: Who will be the breakout star?

Apollo Junction: Raphinha

FLAWES: Jude Bellingham

The Rills: Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany)

TEAMtalk: Which nation will cause the biggest surprise?

Apollo Junction: USA

FLAWES: Denmark

The Rills: Serbia

TEAMtalk: Who will prove England’s best player?

Apollo Junction: Harry Kane

FLAWES: Jude Bellingham

The Rills: Jude Bellingham

TEAMtalk: Finally, what’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Apollo Junction: Our new single ‘Perfect Plan’ has been a great success reaching number five in the charts and then getting regular airplay on TV and Radio.

FLAWES: We just released our new single ‘IS IT ANY WONDER’ and have also announced a London show at The Grace in Highbury and Islington on January 27! We can’t wait for this one – London shows never disappoint!

It feels awesome to be releasing new music again and the three of us are especially proud of this single. There are lots of exciting things in the pipeline so keep an eye out for announcements across our social media!

The Rills: We’re currently on tour across the UK & getting ready to release our second EP called ‘After Taste’. Come on England!

