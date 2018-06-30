World Cup star likely to join Liverpool for £13m in mid-July

Stoke City forward Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to join Liverpool once the World Cup has finished, according to reports.

The Switzerland international plans to quit Stoke after the English side were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the last campaign.

Shaqiri has played a key role as the Swiss finished second in Group E and moved into the last-16 of the World Cup.

He scored in the late stages of their match with Serbia to grab a victory, while he also got an assist as Switzerland drew with eventual group winners Brazil.

Speculation this month had suggested that Liverpool will pursue the Stoke star after their deal for Nabil Fekir hit the wall.

And the Independent claims that a move to Anfield is likely to be confirmed after the World Cup in mid-July.

The 26-year-old playmaker is available for around £13m due to a relegation clause in the Stoke winger’s contract.

On his future at the club, Shaqiri said before the World Cup: “It is no secret that I will leave the club.

“I think the (English) league is perfect for me. I would love to stay in England but I don’t want to rule anything out. It’s the best league with the best players.”

