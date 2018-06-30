World Cup winger emerges as Arsenal target as Martins hopes fade

Arsenal are ready to make a firm approach for Juventus star Juan Cuadradro after seemingly missing out on the race to sign Gelson Martins, according to reports.

The Gunners had been keen on a swoop for Portugal flyer Martins, who is available on a free transfer this summer after the €60m Portugal winger tore up his contract at Sporting Lisbon.

However, reports in Portugal claim Martins only wants to sign for a club plying their trade in the Champions League, and would prefer a move to Liverpool over the Gunners as a result.

And with Unai Emery destined to miss out, it seems the Gunners boss is ready to turn his attentions to former Chelsea man Cuadrado, who has caught the eye for Colombia during the World Cup.

The winger’s current deal expires in 2020 and Juventus have pencilled in talks to extend it after the World Cup, claims Calciomercato, who claim Arsenal are ready to pounce should those talks stall.

Cuadrado, however, is seen as a vital piece of Massimiliano Allegri’s side at Juve and prising him from the Serie A champions could set Arsenal back as much as €60million, if the reports are to be believed.

Emery seems determined to add more pace to his attack and was linked with a swoop for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez in Saturday’s Spanish press.

